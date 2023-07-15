POWERGRID Inter Regional Carrom Tournament in Chandigarh

In the three-day long POWERGRID Inter–Regional Carrom Tournament-2023 being played at Chandigarh, Southern Region-I (SR-I) clinched Women’s Team championship by defeating Western Region-I (WR-I) in the finals held on Friday.

Earlier, Southern Region-I (SR-I) defeated Corporate Centre (CC) and Western Region-I (WR-I) defeated Northern Region-III (NR-III) in the semifinals. Third place was achieved by NR-III by defeating CC.

In the Mens’ category, Eastern Region-II (ER-II) clinched the Team Championship by defeating North Eastern Region (NER) in the finals.

In the semifinals held earlier ER-II defeated WR-II whereas NER got better of WR-I. WR-2 achieved third spot by defeating WR-1 in the position match.