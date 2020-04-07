Italy manager Roberto Mancini believes that the postponement of Euro 2020, due to the ongoing global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, could be a blessing in disguise for his team.

“If we had played the European Championship in June, we would have had a good chance but maybe we would have faced national teams who are better prepared because they started to rejuvenate the squad before us, or have a long-established team like France. But with another year, the lads will have the opportunity to improve in every respect, they will gain experience,” he told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by IANS.

The deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed more than 40,000 people in Europe forced the UEFA officials to deter the 16th edition of the Euro Championship, supposed to be played from June 12 to July 12, 2021 across the continent, to the summer of next year.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester City manager, who revived the Azzurris to some extent after they had failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, believed that Italy could now face any team in the world and hoped to become the first manager to lead the country to a European glory since 1968.

“Our national side can compete among the best. I hope to be coach of the (Italy) team that will win the European Championship for the first time since 1968,” Mancini said.

The 55-year-old, however, maintained that for the time being football has taken a backseat as Italy fights a stiff battle to safeguard itself from the wrath of the novel coronavirus. The country has suffered the most with more than 1,32,600 people affected and over 16,500 dead.