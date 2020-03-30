The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill at the moment as the global population is busy fighting the pandemic and taking measures to stop the spread of the dreaded virus. The virus has infected over a thousand people in India already while claiming 27 lives at the time of filing this report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier announced a 21-day lockdown in the country until 15 April. To aid India’s fight against the dreaded virus, many sportspersons from the country are contributing to the cause. While earlier batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had contributed Rs 50 lakhs, out of favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina chipped in with Rs 52 lakh. Vice-captain of the Indian test team Ajinkya Rahane also added Rs 10 lakh to the PM fund.

Now, Indian cricketer, Poonam Yadav, who played a crucial role in India’s campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in which India finished runners up, has decided to donate as much as Rs 2 lakhs to cause. Richa Ghosh, who also represented India in the same tournament had also stepped ahead with a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh.

“In this tough time for the country, this is the only way we can help the people because we can’t go out of our house neither we could allow someone to come in,” Poonam told Women’s CricZone.

“I was thinking of donating for a long time. Actually I was about to pay yesterday (Sunday) but the amount limit in Google Pay (an online transaction platform) is Rs 50,000. So I tried through some other platform today and it finally it happened,” she added.

Earlier on Monday, it was confirmed by news agency IANS sources that Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife actress Anushka Sharma contributed as much as Rs 3 crore for the same despite the couple not disclosing the amount they contributed.

Shuttler PV Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, sprinter Hima Das and BCCI President Sourav Gangully have also come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic. The BCCI has contributed Rs 51 crore to PM Relief fund.