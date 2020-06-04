A comment by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has seemed to invite big trouble for him. Not only has he been at the centre of controversy and a trending social media hashtag demanding his apology, but he could also now be facing some serious charges for an incident that took place during a friendly live Instagram session between him and Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

During the session, Yuvraj had jokingly called Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav ‘bhangi’. The comment, however, hasn’t gone down too well with some of the Dalit right activists in Haryana. In fact, a police complaint has been lodged against Yuvraj Singh by advocate and Dalit right activist Rajat Kalsan.

The complaint has been filed in Hansi in Hisar district of Haryana. The same has been confirmed in a report by Zee News. The incident came to light after the video of the social media interaction between Yuvraj and Rohit went viral. Several people pointed out the inappropriate usage of the word.

Rajat Kalsan’s complaint has accused Yuvraj of making anti-Dalit remarks in reference to the particular word. He stated that the it has hurt the sentiment of the Dalit people in society. Kalsan even targetted Rohit and said that he should have objected to that but instead laughed in agreement. CDs and Documents related to the incident will be also be handed over to the police.

If found guilty in this case, the Man of the tournament of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 may have a tough time ahead, but for now the matter is under police investigation.