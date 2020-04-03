Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly speak to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and India men’s captain Virat Kohli, among others, via video call to raise awareness about the ongoing crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

The latest development, which will also see the PM talking to Virender Sehwag and some other sportspersons, is an attempt to reach out to the masses of this country as it fights a stiff battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to curb the rise of the deadly virus, India is currently under a 21-day lockdown till April 14. But with visuals of people defying the lockdown guideline and flocking out of their homes appearing, Modi’s move aims to create the much-required awareness in the nation which worships its cricketers.

“The Prime Minister will be holding a conference call with not just the likes of Ganguly, Tendulkar, Kohli. It will also have other sports personalities who can then go ahead and pass on the message of staying safe and staying indoors as the country fights against the pandemic,” a source in the know of developments was quoted as saying by IANS.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus, which has already affected over 2,500 people and killed more than 70, has forced all the sporting events in the country into a standstill like in most parts of the world.

The IPL 2020, which was scheduled to be played from March 29, has been postponed to April 15. But with the lockdown till April 14, the postponed start looks highly unlikely as well.

However, a PTI report on Tuesday had stated that the BCCI was considering the October-November window to host the 13th edition of the IPL with a hope that the ICC T20 World Cup, due to happen at that time, would be postponed.