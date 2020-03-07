The final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is all set to be played between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia on Sunday. Ahead of this much-anticipated encounter, the Prime Ministers of both the countries- Scott Morrison of Australia and Narendra Modi of India- were involved in a Twitter exchange on the eve of the titular clash.

The four-time winners Australia will be featuring in their sixth successive final against India are set to make their maiden appearance in the final.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also hopes to break the record for most attendance in a women’s sporting event with this match and more than 75,000 tickets have already been reported sold for the massive clash.

Given that the cricket match has so much at stake for both the countries, both the Prime Ministers couldn’t help but exchange a few words while backing their own respective countries to perform well in Melbourne.

The captains, the trophy they’re desperate to win, and the stadium they’re hoping to fill. Who’s pumped? 💪#T20WorldCup | #FILLTHEMCG pic.twitter.com/ar8xfpIrrk — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 7, 2020

Australian PM Morrison took the initiative as he tagged Modi and backed his country to emerge as the champions.

On the other hand, Modi replied to his tweet by stating, “Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow.”

G’day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn’t get bigger than the India vs Australia Final in Women’s @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women’s Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! https://t.co/CRElLibcSg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2020

While India advanced to the finals by virtue of their superior performance in the group stages after their semi-final against England was washed out. Meanwhile, Australia defeated South Africa by 5 runs in the other semi-final to reach the finals.