PM Modi congratulates Koneru on winning FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, congratulated Humpy Koneru on winning the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship.

Lauding her performance, the prime minister said her grit and brilliance continues to inspire millions.

Responding to a post by the International Chess Federation, Modi wrote on X, “Congratulations to Humpy Koneru on winning the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Championship! Her grit and brilliance continues to inspire millions.”

The prime minister said the victory is even more historic because it is her second world rapid championship title, thereby making her the only Indian to achieve this incredible feat. Earlier, in a post on X, the International Chess Federation wrote, “Humpy Koneru is the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion.”