Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the launch of the Fit India School grading system in schools across the country, in his radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

In his address, Modi said: “In the Fit India Movement, schedules have been drawn for ranking schools in accordance with fitness. The schools that achieve this ranking will also be able to use the ‘Fit India’ logo and flag.”

The Fit India School rankings have been divided into 3 categories — The Fit India Schools, which is the first level of ranking, Fit India School (3 star) and Fit India School (5 star).

The level of ranking will depend on how much importance the school gives to inculcating overall fitness among its students and teachers and infrastructural facilities available for fitness activities.

Explaining the ranking system, the Prime Minister said: “Schools can declare themselves as Fit by visiting the Fit India portal. Fit India three-star and Fit India five star ratings will also be given. I appeal that all schools should enroll in the Fit India ranking system and Fit India should become innate to our temperament. That it becomes a mass movement and bring awareness is what we must strive for!”

The Fit India School ranking system has been drawn up by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in consultation with the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Speaking about the importance of the ranking system, Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said: “The ranking system will help parents understand if a school attaches importance to fitness activities or not. Inculcating the habit to stay fit from a young age leads to children being not just physically healthy, but gives them mental sharpness and focus too. When our children are fit, India is bound to turn into a fit country. It is a behavorial change that we strive to bring about.”

Modi also lauded the ongoing Fit India Week celebrations in CBSE schools across the country, and urged all state boards to celebrate the Fit India Week in December.

“CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has taken a commendable initiative of introducing the concept of ‘Fit India Week’. I appeal to the school boards and management of all the states of the country that Fit India Week should be celebrated in every school, in the month of December,” he said.

“This will inculcate the habit of fitness in our daily routine. There are many types of events to be organized with regards to the aspect of fitness. This includes quiz, essays, articles, paintings, traditional and local sports, yogasana, dance, sports and games competitions. Students as well as their teachers and parents can also participate in the Fit India Week,” he added