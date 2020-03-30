India players Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya on Sunday shared a video on social media urging people to stay at home.

“Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Take care guys. Jai Hind,” said Pandya brothers in the video.

We can have fun indoors too 😊 Please stay home and be safe everyone 🤗 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/bje9m5n99j — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 29, 2020

Notably, India is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus which has so far claimed at least 27 lives and affected over 900 in the country.

Talking about Krunal, the southpaw has played 18 T20I matches for India so far and has claimed 14 wickets. Meanwhile, Hardik has played 54 ODIs, 40 T20Is and 11 Tests for India and has scored 957, 310 and 532 runs, respectively.

Apart from this, Hardik has 54 ODI, 38 T20I and 17 Test wickets against his name.

The swashbuckling all-rounder has made his return to the Indian team after a gap of almost eight months. He had undergone surgery to treat a lower back issue which kept him out of the game for some time. Hardik last played an international match in September 2019.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus, the Pandya family on March 22 had acknowledged the efforts of the medical staff and security personnel who are “fighting the virus selflessly”.