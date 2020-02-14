Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Thursday trolled former India skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly after the latter posted a photograph of his maiden Test century at Lord’s with the caption “fantastic memories”.

“Dada logo to hata lo! Your Bcci president now please be professional (sic),” commented Yuvraj, who called time on his international career in June 2019.

View this post on Instagram Fanatastic memories … A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on Feb 12, 2020 at 9:50am PST

Ganguly had famously scored 131 on debut in June 1995 against England while fellow debutant Rahul Dravid scored 95 in the same innings. The match ended in a draw.

In the picture, Ganguly can be seen celebrating the ton with Dravid walking towards his future captain to congratulate him.

Inviting England to bat first, India had bundled the hosts for 344 runs. In return, they scored 429, courtesy Ganguly and Dravid. However, England showed some resilience in their second innings before declaring at 278 for 9.

In the years since, Ganguly became the captain of the Indian team and is credited with ushering in the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

Ganguly played 113 Test matches and scored 7212 runs at an average of 42.17 helped with 15 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Talking about Yuvraj, the southpaw played 40 Tests and scored 1900 runs at an average of 33.92.

