Pakistan speedster Mohammad Amir feels that he made a mistake by playing in all three formats of the game after his comeback into the national team post serving his ban in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

Amir returned to international cricket in 2015 and made his Test comeback a year later in 2016. The left-arm seamer stated that it was a wrong decision on his part to do so and his body had to pay the price for it.

“I made a big mistake by playing all three formats after making a comeback into the national side. I would like to advice future cricketers against making same mistake,” Amir told former Pakistan cricketer Atiq Uz Zaman on the latter’s YouTube channel.

“Everyone should be aware of their limits and get into a good rhythm by first playing in just one or two formats (upon comeback after long break). If they believe that they can, only then should they participate in the third format,” he added.

“Pacers need to be more careful. I started to have problems two years later after making the wrong decision of coming back in all three formats. I was hit with injuries in 2018,” Amir said.

“I have now restricted myself to white-ball cricket only for this very reason. I am hopeful that it can extend my career by five to six years.”