Dashing England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has said an overseas player is “under pressure to perform” while playing in the Indian Premier League.

Buttler plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL which is currently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 29-year old believes that the rule in IPL that allows only 4 foreign players play in the final XI puts pressure on those who get selected as the ones sitting are also world-class players.

“It was one of pressures you have to learn, especially in India, as an oversees player, you are one of the four in the team and you know the other four who are not playing are also world-class players. So you are under pressure to perform,” Buttler said in an interview to Lancashire Cricket with Warren Hegg as quoted by IANS.

However, the swashbuckling batsman takes this as an opportunity to learn.

“So that’s been a great learning curve. One of the things I came out with from the first IPL is to just learn to deal with the chaos,” said Buttler who had started his IPL journey with Mumbai Indians.

“There is so much going on off the field, with adverts and stuff that you never done before, meet and greet and different things for different sponsors and then thinking about the game all the time and finding ways to switch off,” he added.