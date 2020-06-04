Grand slam champion Chris Evert believes that players who have been involved in the sport for a long time like Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will ‘dive right into it’ when tennis resumes post the coronavirus pandemic. This is because they would know that time is not on their side.

There is no tennis competition happening around the world at the moment owing to the crisis which has brought the entire world to a complete halt.

“I have a sneaky suspicion that the players that have been around for a long time, especially Serena (Williams), Roger, Rafa, I think they’re going to dive right into it,” Evert said on French Open’s official website on Episode 11 of ‘Chatting with Daniela’.

“They’re appreciating that they can be with their family. They’re appreciating that they can rest their bodies. But they also know that time is not on their side,” she added.

Evert also stated that it would be interesting to note if current world number 1 Novak Djokovic could regain his momentum once the sport resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel bad for Novak. He had the momentum,” she said.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Is he going to win a Grand Slam? Is he going to win four in a row? He was playing awesome tennis and then all of a sudden (season stopped). He’ll be an interesting story to see if he can get that momentum back.”