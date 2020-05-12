After La Liga president Javier Tebas said he wants the 2019-20 season to resume on June 12, Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique opined that they shouldn’t rush for the restart of the suspended season.

“Start on June 12? But the players have a concern and we don’t want the start of the league to be rushed,” said Pique as quoted by Movistar.

Notably, there has been no football match in Spain since 12 March in view of the coronavirus pandemic and only recently the organisers are mulling to restart the La Liga season by mid-June as the players have resumed individual training.

Pique thinks that players have been off the pitch for a long time and hence they need some time to prepare themselves before the season resumes.

“We’ve stopped for a long time, unable to even play friendlies. I’d like it to be taken into account that we’re well prepared so that there will be good games. A few more days of training will not be bad for us,” the Spaniard said.

Prior to Tebas, Leganes coach Javier Aguirre had claimed that the suspended La Liga season will kick off on June 20 and will be concluded by July 26.

Claiming that he was informed “officially” by La Liga, the coach had given further details on that the remaining matches would be played on Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, over 11 dates.

As per the latest reports, five players have tested positive for COVID-19 across Spain’s top two divisions.