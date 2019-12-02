A bookie had approached a player during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 meet and the incident was reported to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), board President Sourav Ganguly said on Sunday.

“Even in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 meet, I was told that one of the players was approached by a bookie but I don’t know the exact name. But there an approach was made and the player had reported it,” Ganguly said at a press conference after the BCCI’s annual general meeting (AGM) here.

“That’s (the approach) not the problem. What is wrong is what happens after players get approached,” the former India captain said.

“We have dealt with it (in case of TNPL and KPL). We have spoken to the respective states. The KPL is on hold now till all these gets cleared. There are also tournaments in Chennai, Saurashtra and Mumbai. For Saurashtra and Mumbai, there has not been any complaint, but in Chennai there have been a couple of complaints. We will deal with it,” Ganguly said.

He also said the BCCI will strengthen its ACU to deal with such issues.

“Nobody wants this, it doesn’t help anyone. And we will put a system at the two leagues in which betting and fixing happened. KPL is on hold and Chennai (TNPL) has suspended the two franchises.

“We have to get the anti-corruption system right. We have to try and make it even stronger and assess it. If it doesn’t work, we will have to think of something else,” Ganguly said.