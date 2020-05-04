La Liga president Javier Tebas is optimistic that the current football season, stopped midway because of the coronavirus pandemic can restart in the month of June.

Notably, all the football matches in the country of Spain have been stopped since 12 March in view of the pandemic that is spread around the world.

It was only on Monday that basic training resumed after the government eased some of the lockdown measures that it had imposed since mid-March.

“We have time, there’s no need to rush. But our plan is to restart the competition in June,” Tebas was quoted as saying by LaLiga over the weekend.

“We have time until June 28th, we were keen to start training. Let’s wait and see the exact date we can start training.

“But now at least I can foresee finishing the league, which is very important for us,” he added.

Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, stated that steps are being taken to end the lockdown measures slowly as the country is entering the ‘de-escalation’ phase with respect to the effect of the virus.

Meanwhile, almost all sporting activities around the world stand suspended as the dreaded pandemic slows no signs of going away as of now.