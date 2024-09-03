PKL season 11 to begin on October 18

Mashal Sports, the organisers of Pro Kabaddi League, announced that PKL Season 11 will begin on October 18. After successfully completing 10 seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League earlier this year, the world’s biggest kabaddi league will embark into a new phase in October.

In Season 11, the Pro Kabaddi League will return to the three-city caravan format. The 2024 edition will commence at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18, before moving to the Noida Indoor Stadium for the second leg from November 10. The third leg will take place at the Balewadi Badminton Stadium in Pune, from December 3 onwards.

The dates and venue for the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

Speaking on the announcement of the dates for PKL Season 11, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league. This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world.”

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 auction was held in Mumbai from August 15-16, with eight players going for over Rs 1 crore, a new record in the league’s history.