PKL Season 11: Malik caps off well-rounded team effort as Dabang Delhi beat Bengal Warriorz

Ashu Malik’s seventh Super 10 in eight matches helped Dabang Delhi K.C. bag their third win of the season with an impressive 33-30 triumph over Bengal Warriorz in a Season 11 clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the GMCB Indoor Stadium here on Thursday. Ashu Malik’s superb show and vital contributions from Vinay and Ashish, helped Dabang Delhi get over the line despite Nitin Dhankar’s fighting 15 points for the Bengal Warriorz.

Bengal Warriorz started the game on the front foot as Mighty Mani and Fazel Atrachali hit the ground running with a bonus point and a tackle point respectively. The start seemed to be a statement from the Season 7 champions, but they didn’t make the most of having Ashu Malik off the mat. With a solid effort on the defensive end from Dabang Delhi K.C., they kept themselves in the game in the opening exchanges.

It was Ashish who helped them level things up with a two-point raid. After the defensive units for both sides kept dictating the tempo of the game, it was a couple of errors from Bengal Warriorz that gave Dabang Delhi K.C. the lead.

They carried on with that momentum in the closing stages of the first half, inflicting an All Out to take a six-point lead. Ashu Malik had the better of his opposite number a couple of times too, ensuring that his team led 19-13 at the end of the first half.

Nitin Dhankar picked up his Super 10 early in the second half, almost single-handedly keeping the Bengal Warriorz in the contest.

Dabang Delhi K.C. continued their forays in the second half, with Ashu and then Vinay entering the party for their side. Nitin was the main aggressor for the Bengal Warriorz, but the support was lacking from his teammates. At this point, the skipper stepped up and completed his High 5 to keep his team in the game.

Towards the last phase of the game, Nitin Dhankar managed to reach 15 points in the gap and close the gap down to four points. However, Ashu Malik was in complete control, completing a Super 10 of his own and ensuring that his side went on to end their four-match losing streak with an impressive win.