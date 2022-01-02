Pro Kabaddi League 8: Tamil Thalaivas in 30-30 tie with Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi K.C. could not widen the gap at the top of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 8 points table after they were forced to share the points with Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday.

The match between Dabang Delhi, the only unbeaten team in the league so far, and Tamil Thalaivas ended in a 30-30 tie on Saturday and thus the table-toppers could not extend their lead.

The tie means that Delhi now is on 21 points from five matches with three wins and two ties while Tamil Thalaivas is at fifth position with 14 points from five matches with one win one defeat and three ties.

Delhi raider Naveen Kumar kept their flag flying with some super braids. The best tackler award for this match went to Sagar of Tamil Thalaivas. Naveen scored 15 points from 13 raids.

Manjeet top-scored with 10 points for Tamil Thalaivas.