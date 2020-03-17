Legendary footballer PK Banerjee, whose health deteriorated on Monday is on full ventilator support, the hospital said.

“He is on ventilator support in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks now and since yesterday in spite of best efforts his clinical condition has deteriorated further and he remains to be in very critical condition at present. Currently, he is under full ventilator support,” a statement from Medica Superspecialty Hospital said.

“Team of treating doctors have briefed the family about his condition.

“The multidisciplinary team of consultants are closely watching his clinical condition and extending all possible support,” it added.

Banerjee has been battling a chest infection for a month now and is being treated by a panel of specialists.

The 83-year-old had previously been admitted to the hospital in January for electrolyte imbalance, urinary problem, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He was discharged on January 23.