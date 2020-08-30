Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continued his romance at Wembley as Arsenal shocked Liverpool on Saturday to win this year’s Community Shield on penalties after the contest had ended in a 1-1 draw.

Aubameyang had given Mikel Arteta’s team the lead with a brilliant free-kick in the 12th minute. The Premier League champions brought parity in 73rd minute when their Japanese signing Takumi Minamino found the back of the net.

In the shoot-out, Liverpool’s young striker Rhian Brewster was the only player to miss before Aubameyang hit the winning penalty to give Arsenal their second title in one month after the FA Cup.

Even though the Community Shield marks the beginning of the new English season, Arsenal and Liverpool were back in action just 34 days after last season’s coronavirus-hit Premier League had ended.

Meanwhile, with just a week of pre-season training, the victory on Saturday will taste sweeter for Mikel Arteta. Despite the disappointing Premier League campaign last season, Arsenal had ended it with a trophy and have now started the new season with another one.

Liverpool defense, which was missing Trent Alexander-Arnold, had allowed too much space to Aubameyang before committing a fould on him. The Gabonese striker then hit a curler into the far corner from the edge of the box to put Arsenal ahead and score his fifth goal at the Wembley.

That Liverpool lacked their usual intensity in the first half was clear when they attacked with all their night in the next half. Roberto Firmino’s wide shot was the first of the many threat that came Arsenal’s way.

Gunners keeper Bernd Leno was at his best again as he produced a fine save to deny Sadio Mane the chance to equalise. However, Liverpool drew level soon after when Mohamed Salah and Cedric Soares combined before feeding the ball to Minamino.

Martinez saved well from Mane’s close-range effort before Aubameyang stole the spotlight in the shoot-out.