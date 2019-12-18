It could be a massive boost for the Premier League heavyweights Manchester United as their priority signing Erling Braut Haaland was spotted signing a Manchester United shirt for a fan earlier in the week.

The photo has gone viral on social media and fresh reports are claiming that it may now be more possible than ever before that Haaland may join United in the forthcoming transfer window.

A report carried by The Sun has already claimed that United are in fact “close” to securing a £76 million deal for Erling Braut Haaland in January. The report also adds that they will then loan him back to Salzburg for the remainder of the season.

Separate reports also suggest that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had also met the RB Salzburg star’s representatives the previous week.

When quizzed about the meeting, Ole stated, “He [Haaland] knows what he wants to do and knows what he is going to do.”

However, the Red Devils is not the only team interested in him and it remains to be seen which team he finally joins if indeed he makes a move out of the club.