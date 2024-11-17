PGA Tour: Justin Lower rises to lead in Bermuda Championship

Justin Lower added a second 6-under 65 without taking advantage of the par 5s, giving him a two-shot lead going into the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The wind and squalls of rain at Port Royal meant the round did not finish before dark for the second straight day on Friday.

Lower, coming off a runner-up finish last week in Mexico, opened with three birdies in five holes and seized control with three straight birdies starting at No. 12 with a 6-foot putt. He was at 12-under 130, two shots ahead of Robby Shelton (64) and Ryan Moore (65).

Lower is currently 74th in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 after The RSM Classic will earn their 2025 PGA TOUR cards. A victory for Lower would get him into the Masters and the first two $20 million Signature Events in 2025.

Shelton and Moore are outside the top 150 in the FedEx Cup. The PGA TOUR season ends next week, and the top 125 keep full status for next year.

Moore was on the cusp of losing his card last year until he tied for fifth in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and tied for eighth in the season-ending The RSM Classic. He’s in the same situation this year.

Egor Eroshenko was assured of playing the weekend, making him the first Russian to make the cut on the PGA TOUR.