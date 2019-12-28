Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City could not hold on to a two-goal lead against Wolves and had to encounter yet another defeat. The defeat has left them as many as 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and they may gradually be running out of any chance to reclaim the Premier League title.

Soon after Manchester City lost 3-2, #PepOut started to trend on Twitter.

Let us have a look at some of the best reactions.

Fair play to City fans for getting PepOut trending. Who’d have thought they have enough fans — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 27, 2019

No one should mention this bald loser in the same breath as Fergie. This guys a con man. #PepOut pic.twitter.com/xROeEAcGU0 — Pogtial (@CocoMola_) December 28, 2019

How many times have City lost to Wolves this season? #PepOut pic.twitter.com/hksqb3qao7 — Domínguez Jõlvaro 🇦🇷 (@DomJoel8) December 28, 2019

The two types of people Tweeting about #PepOut 1) Rival fans spreading a little banter 2) Real Man City fans wishing their club back to mediocrity — Gavin Dickerson (@Hadesr66) December 28, 2019

Pep really went to the easiest job he could. Spend about 63 Billion with 41 billion on Fullbacks and he’s lost 2 league titles and hasn’t even made the semi finals of a champions league Fraud. #PepOut — Chris™ (@MUnitedChris) December 27, 2019

Always knew Guardiola was a fraud. Can only do it when Money is spent. Shithouse management. #PepOut — JS. (@JackSiddall) December 28, 2019

I think the body language has been telling this season amongst the players – but if Pep never manages one more minute of a City game he’s been the greatest manager we’ve ever had #PepOut — Darren Banks (@mcfcdarren1971) December 28, 2019

It’s been hours since the game. The next day even. I’ve given myself time to collect my thoughts before tweeting. BUT GUESS WHAT. PEP NEEDS TO LEAVE MY CLUB IMMEDIATELY #PEPOUT — #PEPOUT (@BaldFraudPep) December 28, 2019