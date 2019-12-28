Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City could not hold on to a two-goal lead against Wolves and had to encounter yet another defeat. The defeat has left them as many as 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and they may gradually be running out of any chance to reclaim the Premier League title.

Soon after Manchester City lost 3-2, #PepOut started to trend on Twitter.

Let us have a look at some of the best reactions.  