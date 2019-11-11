The latest and perhaps the biggest news from the football arena is that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola might be leaving City at the end of the 2019-20 season. Reports also suggest that his former club Bayern Munich are interested in signing him as their manager for another stint after their manager Niko Kovac was shown the door.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed in a report that Kovac’s exit from Bayern Munich and Guardiola’s potential move back to his former club next season can cause “craziness” which will “break out in the coaching world” prior to the 2020-21 season.

Hansi Flick is currently associated with Bayern Munich as their caretaker manager and will continue to take managerial decisions for the club until a new manager is appointed.

Ornstein reports that some of the other names that have been associated with the Bayern Munich managerial position are Mauricio Pochettino and Xabi Alonso. However, the reports add that Guardiola may also consider returning to Germany.

These reports and the fact that Pochettino and Alonso are also being targeted by teams like Real Madrid and Manchester United suggest that it is extremely likely that Bayern Munich may re-appoint the Spanish tactician as the boss ahead of 2020-21 season.