Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed his team’s efforts after thrashing Burnley 5-0 in English Premier League on Friday. Guardiola also showered praises for youngster Phil Foden who scored a brace at the empty Etihad Stadium.

“We played really well and it was a good, solid performance, especially at the beginning,” said Guardiola as quoted on the official website of Manchester City. “We gave a good advantage over fifth for qualification for Champions League for next season. We are so close to qualification.”

About Foden, he said, “I’m happy with him and if he feels it’s his best performance – perfect. I said many times, he’s never played bad. Especially for his behaviour and attitude.”

“On the pitch, training, he loves to play football. He plays every time with us since he was promoted to be the senior squad and has played a high level. We cannot forget he is just 20 years old. He will be decisive player for this club,” the former Barcelona manager explained.

David Silva, who will leave the club at the end of the season, was at the heart of the matter as he scored his 75th goal ad played a crucial role in Foden’s second and City’s last goal on Monday. Guardiola promised that David would be given a legend’s farewell when the fans are allowed back to the stadium.

“We are going – when its possible for people to come back to Etihad Stadium – to try and have not one empty seat for this incredible legend,” said the 49-year-old.

“For him, Joe Hart Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta… these players brought the club to another level. They deserve it. The situation is what is it is, but David is unique,” he added.