Pakistan opener Abid Ali has showered praises on white-ball skipper Babar Azam and stated that his calm personality helped him during his initial days in the national team. He also stated that people will now expect more from Azam given that he has been made the captain of the team in shorter formats of the game.

While Azhar Ali was made the Test skipper, Babar Azam was named the T20 captain last year. Earlier this year, Azam was given the additional responsibility of leading the ODI side.

“I am proud to play alongside Babar Azam. My best wishes are with him. People are expecting more from him now, since he is the captain in two formats. I hope he continues to perform for Pakistan,” Ali was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“When I was batting with him on my debut, I was under pressure but he backed me and advised me to not worry and take my time at the crease.

“When I finally reached my hundred, he hugged me with all his heart. It is a pleasure to watch him bat from the other end,” he added.

He also expressed his disappointment at the prospect of not being able to play at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground during the forthcoming tour of England.

“It was my wish to play at the Lord’s cricket ground, as it is one of the best venues in the world. Every cricketer looks forward to play there,” Ali said.

“I am disappointed that there won’t be any match at Lord’s on this tour, but we have to abide by the safety measures. I am prepared to play at any venue and will adjust accordingly,” he added.