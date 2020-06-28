Liverpool’s, the Premier League side who are set to be champions for the first time in thirty years, midfielder James Milner has taken a thinly-veiled dig at the critics who had questioned his move to Anfield from Manchester City in 2015.

Post a relatively lean spell, Milner has managed to add a Champions League and a Premier League medal into their trophy cabinet with Liverpool in the past couple of seasons.

“I like the fact people thought I was making a mistake (by joining Liverpool),” Milner was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. “It’s one of the things that drives you.

“City is a great place but this was Liverpool, a hugely successful club but without recent history of winning.

“They’d a near-miss in 2014 and I could still see the hangover when I came in. That had to be got rid of.”

After City Lost to Chelsea 1-2 away from home and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds won 4-0 against Crystal Palace 4-0, the results implied that City could not mathematically go past Liverpool.

“It (match against Palace) was one of the proudest performances since I’ve been at the club,” he said. “The manager set a challenge of how high a tempo we could set because playing behind closed doors was completely different.

“The boys were straight on it, chasing, showing their ability. Palace are well-organised. Watching how our guys went about it, they were incredible.”