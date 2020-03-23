In a recent development, formula one champion Lewis Hamilton has labelled people not practicing social distancing amid the threat caused by the coronavirus pandemic- as “irresponsible and selfish”.

“I’m praying for my family’s safety each day but I’m also praying for you out there,” Hamilton was quoted as saying by BBC sport via IANS.

“There are people out there still going to clubs and bars and large gatherings, which I feel is totally irresponsible and selfish,” he added.

“There is nothing we can do about it either way except try to isolate ourselves, stop ourselves from catching it and spreading it,” the 35-year-old continued.

“I’m praying for those working at the local store, deliverers, doctors and nurses who put their own health at risk to help others and keep the countries running. Those are the heroes. Please stay safe, people,” he further said.

Notably, Hamilton is in self-isolation after he came in contact with two COVID-19 positive patients at a party. The six-time world champion had himself revealed in a social media post that he was self-isolating and had ‘zero symptoms’ after he came to know that actor Elba and Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie, who he had come in contact with, tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.