Pele grateful for ‘every small victory’ as he fights against cancer

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, took to social media to thank his family for their support as he battles cancer.

On Wednesday, a beaming Pele shared a photo of himself holding a replica of the 1970 World Cup trophy, surrounded by five family members.

“As always, celebrating every small victory!” the 81-year-old said in a message accompanying the photo. “I received a visit from the family and decided to share this moment with you. Surrounded by love, it’s easy to see that life is a gift.”

Pele is currently recuperating at his home in Guaruja, near Sao Paulo, after undergoing surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September. According to Xinhua, he has since undergone regular chemotherapy sessions.

Pele, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, set a world record with 1,281 goals in 1,363 professional matches over a 21-year career.

He has played 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals.

(Inputs from IANS)