PCB lodges complaint over “inappropriate conduct” targeted at players during India game

The humiliating defeat to India in the high-octane World Cup clash is yet to sink in as far as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is concerned as they have lodged an official complaint claiming ‘inappropriate conduct’ towards Babar Azam’s men at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PCB also said that they have raised concerns to the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding delay in visas for Pakistani journalists as well as the absence of fans from the country for the World Cup campaign.

The governing body wrote on their official social media handle, “PCB has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on October 14, 2023.”

It is not the first time that Pakistan are complaining at the loss with team director Mickey Arthur earlier alleging that the event did not feel like a World Cup match when asked how it felt to play in front of virtually no support.

“It didn’t seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn’t hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight,” Arthur had said.

“So yes, that does play a role, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian players tonight.”

At the toss of the match, Pakistan skipper Babar was booed loudly when he attempted to speak to broadcaster Ravi Shastri. Videos later emerged on social media after the match where Pakistan cricketer Mohmmad Rizwan was shown to be at the receiving end of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants as he walked back to the dressing room.

Pakistan are playing their first tournament in India since the 2016 T20 World Cup.