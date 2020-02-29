The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly had earlier reportedly confirmed Dubai as the new venue for the forthcoming Asia Cup and even suggested that both India and Pakistan would be featuring in the tournament.

However, contrary to those reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani has now gone on record suggesting that nothing has been finalised yet.

“The Asia Cup is organized for the benefit of the Associate Members. We will take a decision keeping that in mind. A final decision will be taken bearing in mind the interests of all the Asian countries. We have a few options,” the PCB chairman told the Indian Express.

Notably, the original venue for the tournament was Pakistan but with the BCCI not to keen to go to Pakistan to feature in the tournament, there were speculations that the tournament might be shifted to a neutral venue until Ganguly confirmed that the tournament will be held in Dubai.

“Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play,” the BCCI president had said earlier as quoted by PTI.