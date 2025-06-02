PBKS, MI penalised for over-rate offences

Punjab Kings’ skipper Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya copped penalties after their respective teams maintained slow over-rates during their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 face-off in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

As it was PBKS’ second over-rate offence this season, Iyer was docked Rs 24 lakh while the rest of the team members were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

On the other hand, this was MI’s third such offence, and as a result Hardik was fined Rs 30 lakh and the rest of the team members were fined Rs 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

“Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined INR 24 lakhs.”

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” an IPL statement read.

“Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has also been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate. As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 30 Lakh. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lakh or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser,” it added.

The match was delayed for over two hours because of rain in Ahmedabad just after the toss and the rule changed this year, allowing for playoff games to start late by two hours.

Punjab Kings rode a clinical show from their skipper Iyer, whose unbeaten 87 off 41 deliveries helped the side chase down a challenging 204, to beat five-time champions MI by five wickets, and advance to their first final in over a decade.