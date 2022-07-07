Paul Pogba signs four-year deal with Juventus: Reports

Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Paul Pogba on a free transfer on a four-year contract.

According to a report in Sky Sports, Pogba is expected in Turin on Saturday (July 9) for a medical and to formally sign the contract.

New Juventus top signings, coming to Italy this week. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus ▫️ Ángel Di María will be in Turin tomorrow night as he will undergo medical tests on Friday. Here we go confirmed today morning. ▫️ Paul Pogba will undergo medical tests and sign the contract on Saturday. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022



The France international has been free to negotiate with clubs over his next move since January. Pogba left Manchester United at the end of his contract last month.

The move to Juventus would mark a return to a club where Pogba spent four years before rejoining United in 2016.

For Pogba, it will represent an emotional homecoming to the club he left in 2016, having first come to Juve from United in the early stages of his senior career.

