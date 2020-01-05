Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba will not leave the club in the January transfer window amid rumours that he was looking for a move out in Winter.

“You won’t see Paul (Pogba) go in January,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

After picking up a foot injury in the month of September, Pogba made a brief comeback in United’s Premier League match against Watford on December 22. However, he was not picked up again as he is yet to fully recover and will be facing another surgery.

“We’ve had scans and it’s nothing major, but it’s something that has to be dealt with. He’s been advised to do it (the operation) as soon as possible and we will probably do it soon, so he will be out for three or four weeks,” Solksjaer had said after United’s New Year’s Day clash against Arsenal.

In their FC Cup third-round encounter against Wolves on Saturday, Manchester United were held to a goalless draw. In what has been for the first time in five years, Solksjaer’s players did not manage a single shot on target.

After being humiliated by Arsenal, United struggled to put on a commendable display yet again and will now feature in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in the second leg of League Cup semifinal.

“It’s a tough place to come. They had chances. Sergio Romero made some great saves. He’s putting pressure on David de Gea and that’s what we want. We want the best players in the world here,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying by AFP after the match.