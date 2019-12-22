Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been named on the bench for the Sunday’s game against Watford.

Notably, Pogba has been out of action since the month of September after he picked up a foot injury. He last donned the Red Devils colours against Arsenal at the Old Trafford some three months ago.

During the time he was ruled out due to injury, a set of media reports claimed that he might have already played his final match for the club.

However, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept his faith on Pogna despite reports linking him with a move out of the club to Real Madrid.

Other than Pogba, there aren’t any surprises in the Manchester United team.

A win for United against Watford will help them move to the fifth position in the Premier League points tally, a point behind Chelsea who will be up against Tottenham later.