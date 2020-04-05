The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill and the sporting arena is no different. The worst hit, however, are daily wagers and those at the bottom of the economic strata as most of them have lost their source of livelihood. During this tough time, many Indian cricketers have come forward to help such people and the Pathan brothers- Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan have been at the forefront of these initiatives.

Earlier, they had distributed many face masks to help the people protect themselves from the spread of the virus and now they will be distributing 10,000 Kgs of rice and 700 Kg potatoes to underprivileged families.

“We are ready to support the government in every possible way in such a critical situation. The next few days are going to be critical and we appeal to every citizen of the country to stay indoors and look after his health and take care of everyone around him,” the Pathan brothers told cricket portal CricTracker a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the duo have also been urging fans to stay at home, practice social distancing and maintain hand hygiene to keep themselves as well as the country safe and healthy.