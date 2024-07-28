Logo

Logo

# Sports

Paris Olympics: Ramita qualifies for Women’s 10M Air Rifle final, Elavenil misses out

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal advanced to the Women’s 10M Air Rifle final after finishing fifth in the qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

IANS | New Delhi | July 28, 2024 3:30 pm

Paris Olympics: Ramita qualifies for Women’s 10M Air Rifle final, Elavenil misses out

Ramita qualifies for Women's 10M Air Rifle final, Elavenil misses out (photo: IANS )

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal advanced to the Women’s 10M Air Rifle final after finishing fifth in the qualification round at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Ramita, who was the second-best Indian shooter until the series 5 shots, came back from behind to overtake teammate Elavenil Valarivan in the final series of shots.

Ramita finished with a total of 631.5 while Elavenil missed out on the final after ending her qualification round with a total of 630.7 to only claim tenth place.

Advertisement

She will aim for a medal finish in the final, scheduled for Monday.

Advertisement

Related posts