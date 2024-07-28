Paris Olympics: Boxer Preeti registers dominant victory over Kim Anh in Women’s 54kg

India’s Preeti Pawar stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Women’s 54kg category in boxing, with a comprehensive win in a first-round bout. The 20-year-old southpaw from Bhiwani in Haryana humbled Vietnam’s Vo Thi Kim Anh 5-0 in the Round of 32 at North Paris Arena. She will next be up against Colombian second seed Yeni Arias.

Throughout Saturday’s bout, Preeti didn’t let her opponent settle down and find her rhythm. Initially, the Indian boxer faced some problems but then made a resounding comeback and went on to win the opener.

At the age of 14, Preeti was introduced to boxing by her uncle Vinod, who was himself a national-level medallist boxer. Vinod convinced Preeti’s father, who works as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in Haryana Police, to let her try her hands at boxing and started coaching her.

Preeti got full support from her family in pursuing a career in boxing and she didn’t let down their belief.

Though she started a bit late, in six years, Preeti has progressed through the domestic circuit to international, winning a bronze medal in Hangzhou Asian Games last year and has also represented the country in her maiden World Championship. She is now hoping to fulfill her dream by winning a medal in the Olympic Games.