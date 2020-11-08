Germany’s Alexander Zverev pulled out a shocker as he defeated Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the ongoing Paris Masters. Zverev, who won 6-4, 7-5, will face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in he final.

The 23-year old broke 12-match winning streak of Nadal, 20-time Grand Slam champion. Zverev expressed his joy following what he called a “great” victory.

“It’s never easy to play him. Obviously the record says it, before this match I was one in five, so obviously extremely happy to be in another final of a Masters series. It’s great and tomorrow is going to be another difficult one,” Zverev was quoted as saying by the tournament’s official website.

Fourth seed Zverev, who will be appearing in his maiden final in the Paris Masters, will face third seed Medvedev at the Accor Arena on Sunday.

Top-seeded Nadal was bidding to reach the Paris final for the first time since 2007, when he finished runner-up to David Nalbandian.

“I think he’s playing great. He won two straight tournaments and played well here again. He’s in the final serving huge,” said the Spaniard of Zverev, who won back-to-back titles in Cologne last month.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old was not ready to pay much heed to the defeat before the ATP Finals. However, he admitted that he would need to “adjust a couple of things” before he get into the O2 Arena in London, where the year-end trophy still eludes him

“I had the right attitude during the whole event, I think, fighting in every match,” said Nadal while talking about his efforts in Paris.

“I need to adjust a couple of things, but I am doing well on all the important things,” Nadal said. “I have one week and a little bit more to keep working, and I hope be ready for it.”