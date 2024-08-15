Pardeep, Maninder take part in special flag hoisting ceremony ahead of PKL-11 auction

From time immemorial, kabaddi has been one of the most followed and loved sports in the Indian sporting ecosystem. As the nation celebrates its Independence Day, Kabaddi, the sport that is so deeply rooted in India’s culture, took centre stage when Pro Kabaddi League stars Pardeep Narwal and Maninder Singh visited the Mumbai Public School, a government school, for the special flag hoisting ceremony.

After the ceremony, Pardeep and Maninder, who are among the most loved kabaddi players in the country, had a fun kabaddi session with the school’s kabaddi team. After what was a very enjoyable kabaddi session, the two legends of the sport, on behalf of the Pro Kabaddi League presented the Mumbai Public School with gifts and a token of appreciation.

The morning was rounded off with cultural programme organised by the school. On the occasion, Pardeep Narwal said, “Kabaddi is a very important part of India’s culture, and it has been played from before independence as well. I am very happy to see that so many kids are still very interested in the sport. Today has been a heart-warming moment for us, here with the students at the special flag hoisting ceremony. I would also like to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day!”

Maninder Singh said, “Every corner in our country has kids playing kabaddi and we hope to see this continue for years to come. Kabaddi is in everyone’s blood and the love people show for the sport, keeps us motivated. I want to thank every Indian for doing their bit to support Kabaddi, and I hope they continue to do so. And we would also like to thank the PKL as they have helped make the sport better from all aspects. Happy Independence Day, India!”

Over the past four years, Disney Star, in collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable, has been transforming government schools across India, positively impacting thousands of students through their CSR project, The School Transformation Program.

This unique initiative is designed to reduce dropout rates and promote education through a range of interventions, including WASH support, STEM labs, digital classrooms, sports facilities, libraries, new classrooms, and solar electrification.

India’s much loved and revered Kabaddi players will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 11 Player Auction on August 15 and 16, in Mumbai.