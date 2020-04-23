Pakistan’s tour to the Netherlands to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) has been postponed, confirmed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday.

The three ODIs were slated to played in Amstelveen on July 4, 7 and 9.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced following advice from the Koninklijke Nederlandse Cricket Bond (KNCB), it has indefinitely postponed its July tour to the Netherlands after the Dutch government banned all events (sports and cultural) until 1 September 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said PCB in a press release.

Meanwhile, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It is sad that we have to postpone our July tour to the Netherlands, but in the prevailing circumstances, this is absolutely the right thing to do as human lives are far more precious and valuable than a cricket match or an event.

“Netherlands has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those who have lost their lives. Like any other country, the PCB stands firmly with the KNCB and hope they will be able to overcome this crisis.

“The Pakistan national cricket teams have always enjoyed touring the Netherlands and as soon as things return to normal, the PCB will engage with the KNCB to reschedule the tour so that we can fulfil our obligation.

“The Pakistan national men’s cricket team’s tours to Ireland, for two Twenty20 Internationals, and England, for three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals, are on track at this stage. We are keeping a watching brief and are in contact with our counterparts in Dublin and London, respectively. As is always the case, the PCB will be happy to be guided by the hosts on the upcoming tours but without compromising on the health and safety of its players and team support personnel.”