The dilemma of whether the Indian and the Pakistani cricketers will come together or not has been there ever since the ICC approved the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) decision to host two T20 matches between the Asia XI and World XI to celebrate the birth centenary of ‘Bongobondhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh.

However, a report on IANS clears the air as it suggests that BCCI has already made it clear that Pakistani players will not be a part of the Asian team as they are not invited.

“What we are aware of is that there will be no Pakistan players in the Asia XI. That is what the message is, so, there is no question of both countries coming together or picking one over the other. Sourav Ganguly will decide the five players who will be a part of the Asia XI,” BCCI secretary Jayesh George was quoted as saying.

At a time when the political tension between India and Pakistan has taken the toll in the sporting relationship of both the nations, things have turned from bad to worse.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani took a dig at India after Sri Lanka toured Pakistan on two occasions in recent times for a limited-overs and a Test series. Mani said that Pakistan is safer than India at the moment.

“We have proved Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” IANS quoted him as saying.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for the revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” he added.