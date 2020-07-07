The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday confirmed an updated schedule of its men’s national cricket teams tour of England, which will comprise three Tests and as many T20Is.

The opening Test will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from August 5-9, which will be followed by back to back Tests at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, from August 13-17 and August 21-25.

The action will then return to Manchester as Old Trafford will be the venue for three T20Is, which will be played on August 28 and 30 and September 1.

The side has been in Worcestershire since June 29 for their 14-day quarantine period during which they are training, practicing and playing scenario/intra-side matches. On July 13, the side will travel to Derbyshire before arriving in Manchester on August 1.

The following is the training and match schedule, which is subject to any last-minute changes:

6-12 Jul – Practice, intra-squad matches and rest at New Road

13 Jul – Travel to Derbyshire

15-30 Jul – Practice, intra-squad matches and rest, The County Ground

1 Aug – Travel to Manchester

5-9 Aug – 1st Test, Old Trafford

10 Aug – Travel to Southampton

13-17 Aug – 2nd Test, Ageas Bowl

21-25 Aug – 3rd Test, Ageas Bowl

26 Aug – Travel to Manchester

28 Aug – 1st T20I, Old Trafford

30 Aug – 2nd T20I, Old Trafford

1 Sep – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford

2 Sep – Departure for Lahore