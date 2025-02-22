Pakistan, India should use cricket diplomacy to mend fences: Moin Khan

Disappointed at India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy citing security concerns, former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Moin Khan felt the decision has robbed millions of fans in his country from watching the Indian stars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in action, while adding that cricket could act as a catalyst in mending fences between the two estranged neighbours.

The future of the Champions Trophy, which returned after an eight-year hiatus, was under a cloud after India’s refusal to send its team across the border citing security concerns, while Pakistan remained adamant about holding the entire tournament before the ICC intervention sorted the crisis by adopting a hybrid model.

With all the six other participating teams travelling to Pakistan, Moin felt that the decision has deprived fans of watching the Indian superstars in action as India and Pakistan gear up for the mouthwatering clash of the tournament in Dubai on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team is not coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. When all the top teams are coming for this mega ICC event, then why can’t India?”

“I assure you that millions of fans here are eager to watch live mega stars like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Rishab Pant and others in Lahore and Karachi, but it is really sad that they have not come to Pakistan this time,” Moin was quoted as saying by Telecom Asia Sport.

The former skipper said that both countries should resume bilateral cricket and use the sport as a tool to mend fences.

“Both Pakistan and India should use cricket diplomacy to mend fences and resume bilateral cricket for the sake of the game and for the millions of fans on either side of the border awaiting to see Pak-India matches,” he said.

Recalling his association with the Indian players, Khan said he has been great friends with Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar.

“Pakistani and Indian cricketers have mostly enjoyed a great camaraderie off the field while they have been fierce rivals on it. We have shared some great moments on and off the field and I have a lot of fond memories of those days,” he said.

Khan, while recollecting thrilling moments from the 2004 nail-biter in Karachi against India, added, “I can never in my life forget that thrilling one-day match in Karachi against India in 2004, in which Pakistan lost by just five runs while chasing 349 in front of a packed house.”

“It was an extremely tense situation where both myself and Shoaib Malik were at the crease towards the end and Pakistan required 19 to win off 18 balls. I told Malik that since both of us were good runners between the wickets, we could do it with singles and doubles and should avoid taking any risks of skying the ball. However, on the very next delivery, Malik skied one and Mohammad Kaif took a dazzling running catch which turned the match in India’s favour,” he reminisced.

Recollecting the gesture from the 38,000 Karachi crowd that gave a standing ovation to the Indian team on a well-deserved victory, Moin said, “Such great gestures highlight the hospitality traditions of the people of Pakistan who have always welcomed the Indian teams here.”

“It is simply because we believe that sports should be above all kinds of politics and the millions of fans on either side of the border should be allowed to enjoy top-level cricket between the two sides.

“I wish all the success to the Pakistan team and hope they come back strongly despite the loss in the opener,” he added.