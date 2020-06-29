Amid the heath threats in place owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan squad, including 20 players as well as support staff, arrived in England on Sunday for their upcoming assignment which would see them be up against hosts England in three Tests and as many T20Is in the months of August and September.

The players first arrived in Manchester on a chartered flight from Lahore and were then transported to Worcestershire. The Pakistan board even shared the video of the team’s arrival on their official Twitter handle in which the players and the support staff were seen following all the health-related guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing.

🛬 Pakistan men’s team has arrived in England for their upcoming series that’s due to begin on 30 July.#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/yexvA20e10 — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2020

The team will now have to be tested for coronavirus before completing their 14-day isolation period during which they would be allowed to practice and train ahead of the series. The side would then be moved to Derbyshire on 13 July.

Meanwhile, six of Pakistan’s 10 infected cricketers- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz-have been held back in Lahore and would be sent to England only when two successive COVID tests give negative results.

The ECB is yet to announce the dates of the series which would be played in front of empty stadiums.

England are currently scheduled to take on West Indies in the three-Test series beginning on 8 July at the Ageas Bowl.