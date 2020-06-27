The Pakistan cricket team will arrive in England on Sunday for the three-match Test series and as many numbers of T20Is. The 10 players and one staff member who have been tested positive for the COVID-19 will join the team once they are cleared to travel.

Without announcing the schedule, the England & Wales Cricket Board confirmed that all the matches between Pakistan and England will be played behind the closed doors. It was further announced that the tourists will remain in a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before beginning their training.

“The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that the Pakistan men’s cricket team will arrive in the United Kingdom on Sunday 28 June to start preparation for this summer’s tour of England, which includes three Test matches and three Vitality IT20s. The behind-closed-doors schedule for these fixtures will be announced in due course,” the ECB said in an official statement released on Friday.

“They will start a 14-day isolation period at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester before transferring to Derbyshire’s The Incora County Ground on Monday 13 July to accelerate their preparation ahead of the first Test, which will include two four-day internal warm-up matches,” the board added.

All the members of Pakistan’s touring party will be tested ahead of their travel and ones testing positive would not be allowed to proceed with others.

Earlier this week, seven Pakistani cricketers, namely Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus after Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf also suffered a similar fate.

All the 10 cricketers were among the 29 players who had been selected in the 29 members squad for the tour of England.

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik who has been granted permission to join the team late has not been tested yet along with Cliffe Deacon and Waqar Younis.