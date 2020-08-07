The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced financial rewards for the ground staff who worked tirelessly during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As many as 63 ground staff – across Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – will receive a 50 per cent bonus on their salaries for the month of August. In addition, the board will also provide reward of 10,000 Pakistani rupees to five non-PCB employed daily wagers, said PCB in a media release.

The PCB created history earlier this year when it hosted an entire edition of the PSL in Pakistan for the first time ever before the playoffs and final were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said: “The ground staff have a thankless job. Their work is of the utmost importance in smooth execution of cricket matches so it is extremely important that their work is acknowledged and they are rewarded for their efforts.

“Our ground staff were outstanding during the PSL earlier this year especially when they were confronted with adverse weather conditions. They worked with great dedication round the clock to deliver top-quality pitches and outfields, which produced some of the most exciting T20 matches.

“After a very long time, we are now looking to have all of our cricket back in the country and with the excellent work of these ground staff, I am sure our fans will be treated with top-quality cricketing action when top-flight cricket resumes in the country,” he added.