Prodigal Pakistani fast-bowler Naseem Shah has become the youngest cricketer to take a Test hat-trick after he achieved the feat against Bangladesh in the second innings on day three of the one-off Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

☝️ Mahmudullah Hat-trick for Naseem Shah! 🔥 #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/dVlKZUP9Zl — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2020

The 16-year-old dismissed Najmul Hossain, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah off consecutive deliveries at the fag end of the day. His efforts helped Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 126/6.

Earlier, Bangladeshi leg-spinner Alok Kapali held the record of the youngest Test cricketer to take hat trick. He had done it against Pakistan in Peshawar in 2003.

It is the first Test hat trick by a Pakistani in 18 years. The last one was taken by Mohammad Sami in 2002 against Sri Lanka.

Naseem’s efforts have given Pakistan a firm control over the Test match with Bangladesh still trailing by 86 runs at the stumps of the third day’s paly.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and sipper Mominul Haque were cruising without much trouble after Bangladesh were reduced to 53/2. But the hat trick from Naseem turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour and reduced the Bangla Tigers from 124/2 to 124/5. Spinner Yasir Shah did further damage and got Bangladesh reeling at 126/6.

Earlier centuries from Shan Masood and Babar Azam had helped Pakistan put 445 in their first innings in response to Bangladesh’s score of 233.