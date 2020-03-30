Star India tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Monday promised to donate 1.25 lakh to help India fight the pandemic Coronavirus. Out of the total amount, the paddler will contribute 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s public relief fund while the remaining 25,000 will go to the PM Cares fund.

“These are testing times for all of us especially for the daily wage workers & migrant labourers.

“I hereby pledge to donate a total of Rs 1,25,000 ( Rs 1 lakh for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s public relief fund & Rs 25000 for PM Cares fund ) !!” tweeted Gnanasekaran on Monday.

Praising Gnanasekaran’s effort, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said: “Very good gesture Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. It will motivate everyone.”

Very good gesture @sathiyantt 👏

March 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bengal Tennis Association decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bengal Tennis Association has decided to contribute an amount of Rs 1 lakh through Bengal Olympic Association in this moment of crisis,” BTA secretary Mihir Mitra said in a statement as quoted by IANS.

Notably, India is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus which has so far claimed at least 29 lives and affected over 900 in the country as per the Government website.

To help India fight the virus, sports personalities along with others are coming forward to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and to their respective state funds.